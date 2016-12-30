Mustangs set world’s largest tire mark in support of breast cancer awareness

In support of breast cancer awareness, both Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani and Muath Al-Essa of Al Jazirah Ford Racing took to a car storage center in Saudi Arabia to attempt to lay down a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest tire mark image.

Behind the wheel of two Ford Mustang RTR-Ds, the two drivers performed a variety of burnouts and drifts, painting a picture of the breast cancer awareness ribbon with their tires at they did so.

The stunt took 45 minutes to complete. The image only needed to be 5,380 square feet to make it into the record books but, once the pink dust had settled, the final image took up a total of 9,515 square feet.

“The first message the event wanted to promote was to raise awareness of the breast cancer disease,” said President of Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies, Sheikh Abdullah bin Fahad Al-Kraidees. “We need to do more as a society to promote breast cancer awareness throughout the year with creative ideas that connect with key audiences in our society. We have to talk more about topics which impact people’s health, and push the importance within our communities about the need for early screening which improves the chances of recovery from breast cancer.

“Drifting is one of the most popular sports in Saudi Arabia and, at AJVA, we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for people to enjoy and appreciate different types of driving. I’d like to congratulate Al Jazirah Ford Racing Team for their remarkable achievement.”