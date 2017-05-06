Multi-car crash at Talladega takes out favorites in ARCA race

The red flag was displayed in Saturday’s ARCA race after a multi-car wreck on the front straight at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

The incident was triggered when the No. 78 of Kyle Weatherman, who had led laps following the first round of stops, and the No. 55 of Noah Gragson, who had led the opening laps of the event, came together on the front straight when they were three-wide with Will Kimmel.

Many other cars were involved in the subsequent incident, including pole-sitter Dalton Sargeant.

39 of 76 laps of the General Tire 200 were left remaining when the field was shown the red flag. The red flag was withdrawn about 15 minutes later with Shane Lee leading the field back under caution.