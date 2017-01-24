Monday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) Golden State coach Steve Kerr wishes players had taken their voting for the NBA All-Star Game more seriously, calling it a ”mockery” after nearly 300 players in the league wound up on at least one ballot.

Players had a say in deciding starters for next month’s game in New Orleans, with their selections accounting for 25 percent of someone’s total score in the balloting. Fan and media votes were also part of the process of selecting starters, and NBA coaches vote this week for the reserves to be revealed on Thursday.

”I am very disappointed in the players,” Kerr, who will coach the Western Conference in the game, said before the Warriors lost 105-102 at Miami. ”They’ve asked for a vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it. I don’t know what the point is.”

Nearly 100 players got only one vote from either themselves or an NBA peer in the All-Star balloting, including Mo Williams – who hasn’t played a single second this season. The NBA said a total of 324 players participated in the voting process.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The ownership of the Utah Jazz and Vivint SmartHome Arena has been transferred from Gail Miller to a legacy trust in a move that ensures the team will remain in the family for generations.

Miller and her late husband Larry purchased 50 percent of the franchise in 1985 amid concerns the team would move. They bought the remaining 50 percent a year later. Miller said the primary reason for the transfer is to make sure the team stays in the state.

The Jazz moved from New Orleans to Salt Lake City in 1979.

Miller remains the trustee until her passing. The trust’s board of managers consists of six Miller family members, including children Greg, Steve, Bryan and Karen and grandson Zane.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR is taking a progressive approach to modernizing its series with a radical new format.

It’s complicated and confusing to explain.

But the panel that spent the last seven months on this overhaul promised it’s going to be the best thing to happen in NASCAR in a very long time.

”Wait until you see it on the racetrack,” said 2012 champion Brad Keselowski.

The overhaul assigns three stages to every race. The top 10 drivers at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 will be awarded points on a 10-through-1 scale. The third portion of the race will be for the overall victory, and although traditional point scoring will be applied for that stage, the win will be worth 40 points. The rest of the field will be scored on a 35 to 2 scale, and positions 36th to 40 will only receive 1 point.

All bonus points accumulated through the 26-race regular season can be used in the 10-race playoff, which will no longer be called ”The Chase.”

The new format begins with the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.

BASEBALL

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic (AP) – Dozens of children wearing blue T-shirts with the name ”Ventura” emblazoned on the back gathered around a coastal home to pay their respects to their idol: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

He died Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, where he was known for practicing with his former youth baseball team every time he visited the Caribbean country, said Silvano Santos, who coached Ventura from age 7 to 14.

”He was an inspiration to every kid,” Santos told The Associated Press, recalling how Ventura took time to meet with members of the Kelly youth team that he once played for and gave them gifts, including uniform T-shirts.

The children talked quietly among themselves as they sat in the patio of the house Ventura bought after signing with the Royals. Inside, friends, family and admirers gathered around his coffin and tried to console Ventura’s mother.

NEW YORK (AP) – Researchers say they’ve documented an unseen drag on major league baseball players that can wipe out home field advantage, make pitchers give up more home runs, and take some punch out of a team’s bats.

The culprit: jet lag.

Travelers are well aware of the fatigue, poor sleep and other effects that can descend like a fog when their body clocks are out of sync with their surroundings. The new work adds to previous suggestions that professional athletes are no different.

Dr. Ravi Allada of Northwestern University said he and his colleagues wanted to study the effects of body clock disruptions on human performance. So they chose baseball, a game with plenty of performance measures gathered from hundreds of games a year, played by people who get little chance to settle in to new time zones when they travel.

They looked for jet lag’s effects by analyzing 20 years’ worth of Major League Baseball data. They found 4,919 instances of a team taking the field after crossing two or three time zones but without enough time to adjust. People generally need a day of adjustment for each time zone crossed.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Roddick was the last American man to capture a Grand Slam singles trophy, winning the 2003 U.S. Open championship. He also reached the final at Wimbledon in 2004, 05 and `09 and the U.S. Open in `06.

Roddick was ranked No. 1 for 13 weeks before Roger Federer gained the top ranking in February 2004 and held it for 237 consecutive weeks.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won four Grand Slam singles titles – the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 – along with two major doubles titles.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.