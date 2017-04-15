Mario Andretti’s first USAC championship-winning car to be featured at Pinehurst

The car that gave Mario Andretti his first USAC National championship in 1965 will be on display at the fifth annual 2017 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance next month.

Ray Evernham’s Brawner Hawk has been freshly restored by one of the car’s original mechanics, Jim McGee. The car is now composed out of 85 percent of its original parts, including one of the engines that was used in rotation during the time.

During the 1965 season, Andretti took one win and 10 podium finishes – including a third at the 1965 Indianapolis 500 – en route to his first of many national championships. The Brawner Hawk helped kick start a legendary career for Andretti, who went on to win the F1 World Championship, the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500.

The Brawner Hawk will enter the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance in the Race Cars class. Among the other cars on hand at the show will be the winners of the 2013 and 2016 Best in Show – a 1938 Steyr 220 Glaser Roadster and a 1928 Isotta Fraschini respectively. Following the crowning of the Best of Show at this year’s rendition of the event will be a live concert by country artist Sara Evans.

The 2017 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance is set for Saturday, May 6 at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.

