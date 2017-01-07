Man uses blowtorch to free Camaro from the snow

Being a high-powered muscle car, a Chevrolet Camaro isn’t always the vehicle of choice for taking on the snow, unless you’re planning to do donuts of course.

So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see that one had a bit of difficulty with the icy conditions in Nashville on Friday.

But instead of chipping away at the ice with a shovel, the tool of choice these guys used for freeing the Camaro was a blowtorch.

VIDEO: Nashville man uses blowtorch to free stuck car at top of icy hill. #FoxNashville pic.twitter.com/y6gd2Cw4hF — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) January 6, 2017

While the plan worked, there was a high risk of melting the tires or the paint during this endeavor, and so we recommend just sticking to more conventional ways of freeing vehicles from the ice in the future.

Stay safe, everyone!