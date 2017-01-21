Malcolm Stewart speaks to Race Day Live on his racing return

The 2016 250SX East Coast champion Malcolm Stewart is in Anaheim, California, this weekend and ready to make his 450SX debut at Angel Stadium.

Stewart will be racing a Suzuki RM-Z450 for RIED365.com Stewart Racing during the 2017 season.

While he missed the opening two rounds of the year, Stewart admits that he is just glad to be back in the mix this weekend, considering the fact that he only just got a motor earlier this week and that the team had initially thought it would not be able to make the Anaheim 2 event.

Race Day Live begins at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Watch the full show, which will include qualifying for both the 450SX and 250SX West classes, below: