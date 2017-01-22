Malcolm Stewart performs well but fades to 18th in 450SX debut

The 2016 250SX East champion Malcolm Stewart was back in action this weekend as Mookie made his 450SX debut, racing a Suzuki for RIDE365.com Stewart Racing.

Stewart had had an impressive night at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, heading into the Main Event. He had qualified in ninth place and finished second in his heat race.

However, unfortunately for Stewart fans his Main Event did not go as planned. While he ran eighth place for the first half of the event, he began to drop a couple of positions as the field approached the halfway point, eventually fading to 18th by the time the checkered flag fell.

However, Stewart had definitely proven throughout the course of the night that he has what it takes to master a 450SX machine, and he will have a chance to improve next weekend as the series heads to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the fourth round of the season.

