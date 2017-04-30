Latest ‘Cars 3’ trailer deals with question ever racer must ask themselves

The latest “Cars 3” trailer deals with a question every racer must ask themselves: Is it time for me to quit?

Many successful racing drivers have continued to race into their 50s and 60s and, in doing so, their performance sometimes starts to slide and they lose reputation among the fans.

Instead of being remembered as a legend, they’re remembered as someone who didn’t know when to hang up the helmet.

At the start of the latest trailer, a character attempts to talk Lightning McQueen – voiced by Owen Wilson – out of making the same mistake.

However, McQueen’s having none of it.

“I decide when I’m done,” says McQueen.

But McQueen can’t escape the fact that the new-generation race cars, led by chief antagonist Jackson Storm who is voiced by Armie Hammer, are faster than him.

It is clear that McQueen needs help if he wishes to win again, and he finds it in the form of young technician Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo.

After all the trailers we’ve seen so far, we’ve got to say that “Cars 3” looks a lot more promising than “Cars 2,” and we’re looking forward to seeing it when it hits theaters on June 16.