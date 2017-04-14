Lance Stroll hotfoots it to the end of F1 practice

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) Lance Stroll usually wants to put his foot down and drive fast.

On Friday, he wanted to get out of his Williams Formula One car as fast as possible.

His feet felt like they were on fire during the second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

”I was burning like crazy,” Stroll said. ”I had to get out of the car because it was just killing me. … When I was told to do another lap for the virtual safety car I said `I really cannot do it, sorry.”’

Stroll is the youngest driver on the grid and is learning about the physical demands of F1 the hard way.

The first practice went fine, ironically during the much hotter afternoon. He was sixth quickest. In P2, he was 16th fastest.

”All session, I was really struggling with the car,” Stroll said.

Although the 18-year-old Canadian was not injured, he wasn’t sure what caused the pain.

”I need to see what it was,” he said. ”I just wanted to get out of there.”

Chief technical officer Paddy Lowe said the team would look into it, with Stroll’s seat positioning a possible cause.

”We need to understand that ahead of tomorrow,” Lowe said.

Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll, is the first Canadian on the grid since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve left F1 a decade ago.

Stroll was initially supposed to be replacing Felipe Massa, but Massa ended a brief retirement after Valtteri Bottas left Williams to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.