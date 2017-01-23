Kyle Busch trades helmets with Sebastian Vettel after Race of Champions defeat

Kyle Busch and Sebastian Vettel traded helmets following Sunday’s Race of Champions’ Nation’s Cup at Marlins Park in Miami.

Arguably two of the strongest drivers in their respective sports, 2015 NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel went head-to-head in the second heat race in the final of Sunday’s Nation’s Cup.

Vettel had won the first of three heat races for Team Germany against Kyle’s brother Kurt Busch, and Kyle needed to even the score with a win for Team USA NASCAR to keep the event going to the third heat.

However, Vettel finished ahead and got Team Germany its seventh Nation’s Cup while driving solo, after his compatriot Pascal Wehrlein suffered a dramatic crash during the Race of Champions on Saturday.

But Kyle Busch didn’t leave the event empty-handed, as he and Vettel made the helmet trade following the final race: