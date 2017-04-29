Kimi Raikkonen frustrated after just missing pole

Kimi Raikkonen qualified a strong second to teammate Sebastian Vettel in Russia, but the Finn was frustrated to have missed his best chance in years to secure pole.

The former champion was quickest after the first runs in Q3 but his second run was compromised by being sent out in traffic, which meant he struggled to warm his tires up.

“Obviously the aim is to be on the front,” he said. “The feeling has been better this weekend, and now we just got some traffic on the out lap on the last set, and couldn’t really make the tires work as well as the first run and it was a bit trickier.

“It was thereabouts and then I just got it back in the last corner but it didn’t pay off. I’m happier than previous qualifyings, but obviously I think we had all the tools to be in the front today but a one-two for the team is not bad.

“I was disappointed that we ended up having a bit of traffic but I think everybody knows that here you get the tires working or it’s a massive difference how the lap time pans out but we ended up having a bit of traffic on our out lap on our last try and it was enough to make it a little bit tricky.

“I’m happy with second place but we had everything for doing even better. I’ll take it but tomorrow is another day. I think over the weekend things have run quite smoothly and that’s obviously been a big help.”

Raikkonen is optimistic about his chances for the race: “I think it was good yesterday but obviously tomorrow is the race and we have to see. I’m sure it’s going to be a close fight and we have to make a good job out of it, so let’s see.”