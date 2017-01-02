Kid excited to see a Nissan GT-R wipes out on a bicycle

One way to make sure you get a photo of a car is to crash in front of it, thus stopping it from driving off.

OK, sure, there are probably many other better ways, but this method is quite effective.

The driver of this Nissan GT-R was about to leave a drive-through when a cyclist blasts by him, looking over his shoulder at the sports car.

The cyclist then wrecks in front of him, forcing the driver to stop. As if nothing happened, the kid then gets up off the ground and then asks for a photo of the GT-R. The driver accepts, the photo is taken, and the two continue on their ways.

While we’re fairly certain the cyclist may have a scar or two, he also now has a photo of an awesome GT-R. We’re sure it was worth it.