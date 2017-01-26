Ken Roczen to undergo multiple surgeries before Supercross return

Samuel Reiman

Following his crash at Anaheim 2, Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen has been taking to Instagram to update his fans on his injury.

Earlier this week, Roczen shared an image of his broken arm, reporting that he had suffered a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius.

Since then, Roczen has shared posts of him recovering from the hospital, noting that he has about four surgeries left and that the actual fixing of his arm won’t really start until next week. As of Thursday, Roczen remains unsure on how long it will be until he’s back on his HRC Honda.