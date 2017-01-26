Ken Roczen to undergo multiple surgeries before Supercross return
Following his crash at Anaheim 2, Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen has been taking to Instagram to update his fans on his injury.
Earlier this week, Roczen shared an image of his broken arm, reporting that he had suffered a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius.
Since then, Roczen has shared posts of him recovering from the hospital, noting that he has about four surgeries left and that the actual fixing of his arm won’t really start until next week. As of Thursday, Roczen remains unsure on how long it will be until he’s back on his HRC Honda.
Got lucky with a lot of things the last few days but i got the luckiest with the people that r loving me And supporting me. Starting off with my amazing woman. Not just in times like this but on the daily. Also close friends and especially family and friends from Germany. Most important thing in life is be healthy and have great people around you. Even tho I am not healthy right now I feel like I achieved the rest. From Gf to friends to family to my amazing team @honda_powersports_us it makes all this shitty time only half as bad cause I got positive thoughts to hold on to. Got about 4 surgeries to go or so. All gonna be good. Or as @oswi_cbad and I say. ” IT LL BUFF OUT” lol
It feels amazing to be spinning a bit. Not from the drugs but my legs. Closing all the cuts up and taking out some metal tomorrow for swelling and hopefully start preparing my arm piece by piece starting Friday. I can guarantee you that I will be doing everything to get that arm back close to perfect. Still have to wait to really know how long it is gonna take but I am young and strong. Nothing is impossible
