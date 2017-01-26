Ken Roczen to undergo multiple surgeries before Supercross return

Following his crash at Anaheim 2, Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen has been taking to Instagram to update his fans on his injury.

Earlier this week, Roczen shared an image of his broken arm, reporting that he had suffered a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius.

Since then, Roczen has shared posts of him recovering from the hospital, noting that he has about four surgeries left and that the actual fixing of his arm won’t really start until next week. As of Thursday, Roczen remains unsure on how long it will be until he’s back on his HRC Honda.

It feels amazing to be spinning a bit. Not from the drugs but my legs. Closing all the cuts up and taking out some metal tomorrow for swelling and hopefully start preparing my arm piece by piece starting Friday. I can guarantee you that I will be doing everything to get that arm back close to perfect. Still have to wait to really know how long it is gonna take but I am young and strong. Nothing is impossible A video posted by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:30pm PST