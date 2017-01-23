Ken Roczen shares grisly image of arm injury suffered in crash

Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen took to Instagram on Monday to update his followers on his injury following his crash Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Roczen, who came into the night as the points leader, was running in third place in the 450SX Main Event when he went down on his HRC Honda. The Alpinestars medical unit helped him off the track.

Roczen was taken to a local hospital, where Honda reported that he had suffered a compound fracture to the left forearm.

On Monday, Roczen added that he had suffered a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius, adding that he’s going to have to undergo several surgeries and will have to wait a few more days before he can share any additional information.

WARNING: Some may find the following image disturbing.