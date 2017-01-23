Ken Roczen shares grisly image of arm injury suffered in crash
Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen took to Instagram on Monday to update his followers on his injury following his crash Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Roczen, who came into the night as the points leader, was running in third place in the 450SX Main Event when he went down on his HRC Honda. The Alpinestars medical unit helped him off the track.
Roczen was taken to a local hospital, where Honda reported that he had suffered a compound fracture to the left forearm.
On Monday, Roczen added that he had suffered a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius, adding that he’s going to have to undergo several surgeries and will have to wait a few more days before he can share any additional information.
WARNING: Some may find the following image disturbing.
Dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius. The first 30h absolutely sucked as none of the pain killers worked and it was really swollen. Gonna need few surgeries to get all this dialed. 🔴 I have gotten so many messages and was so pleased to read all of them. I didn’t message back as the circumstances right now are just a bit gnarly and it would probably take me a day to reply lol. Just know i saw them! Love all you! Gonna need a few days for further info.
A photo posted by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on