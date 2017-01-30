Ken Roczen has a message for helmet brands following his crash

Ken Roczen has urged for helmet brands to “put in the extra little bit to protect rider’s heads” following his crash at Anaheim 2.

Roczen has been in hospital ever since his dramatic crash on Jan. 21 at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

While he has had to undergo surgeries on his left arm, Roczen made a point to note on Instagram that he suffered no injuries whatsoever to his head, despite smashing head-first onto the ground.

“I think it’s time to shout out the @foxheadinc, @foxracing and @motoxlab crew for protecting my head,” Roczen wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t hurt my head. I wasn’t knocked out. I didn’t even see stars. For that type of crash, I think that is remarkable. That helmet did more than its job and I am absolutely blown away.”

Some viewers were concerned at the time when they saw Roczen’s visor fly off, but the HRC Honda rider noted that that’s part of the design.

“We now have magnetic visors that can pop off on heavy impact rather than catch on the dirt and possibly twist your head,” Roczen explains. “They are strong so that they don’t pop of with just roost coming at you.”

However, Roczen’s Instagram wasn’t made just to thank his helmet builders, but also to send a message to helmet brands out there too.

“Here’s the bottom line: I think every rider deserves good head protection,” adds Roczen. “I have seen in the past that riders settle for a pile of crap because they already struggle to make it to the races. They don’t want to spend the few extra dollars and they get a [expletive] helmet. They think, ‘welp, let’s do it…. what ever it takes to go racing, right!? What could go wrong?’ Until this happens. So please, helmet brands, please put in the extra little bit to protect rider’s heads because this crash could have been it for me. How much is your head worth?”

Roczen’s full Instagram post:

There is no word yet on when Roczen will be back on a motorcycle. Monster Energy Supercross heads to Oakland this weekend, with LIVE coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on FS2. A replay will be shown at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.