Kalitta Motorsports makes significant sponsor moves

Kalitta Motorsports has made two significant marketing moves in solidifying the team’s run for championships in both the Top Fuel and Funny Car divisions.

Kalitta Motorsports inked associate sponsorship deals with both Wix Filters and Global Electronic Technology in a span of 48 hours.

J.R. Todd will be WIX Filters’ lead NHRA driver, with his DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car featuring associate branding from WIX. Todd will debut the car at the Feb. 10 Circle K Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

Global Electronic Technology will be a major associate sponsor on the Mac Tools Top Fuel dragster driven by Doug Kalitta and also will have branding on the remainder of the full-time Kalitta Motorsports entries driven by Troy Coughlin Jr., Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd.

“It’s exciting to announce a partnership with an iconic brand like WIX Filters as we start this new NHRA season,” said Todd, who is making the transition from a dragster to a funny car this season. “WIX Filters is the best in the filter world, and we plan on following that lead by celebrating many wins with their customers this year.”

Global Electronic Technology, based in Torrance, Ca, has over a quarter century of expertise in the payment processing industry.

“I am really excited about this deal with Global Electronic Technology,” said Jim Oberhofer, Vice President of Operations, Kalitta Motorsports. “Steve and Samantha Bryson (owners of Global Electronic Technology) are great people, and we have found such synergy in what we do. We know this relationship will be beneficial to both parties.”

Kalitta Motorsports heads to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 1-4, for the start of testing in advance of the NHRA Winternationals in two weeks.

