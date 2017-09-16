Kalitta leads Top Fuel qualifying in NHRA Carolina Nationals

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) Doug Kalitta led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Carolina Nationals, the Countdown to the Championship opener at zMAX Dragway.

Fourth in the standings entering the playoffs, Kalitta had a 3.723-second pass at 329.50 mph.

”It’s definitely a good day to have a run like this, especially on the first day of the Countdown,” Kalitta said. ”The track conditions were excellent, we are really happy with what we pulled off here today and we hope that leads to a strong finish to the season.”

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, Tanner Gray was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Andrew Hines took the Pro Stock Motorcycle lead.

Force had a 3.891 at 330.07 in her second pass of the day, and Gray ran a 6.559 at 210.50 in his first pass. Hines had a 6.825 at 196.50 on his first pass.