Justin Bogle injured in Anaheim 2 heat race

RCH Yoshimura Suzuki rider Justin Bogle reported on Instagram that he suffered a couple of bruised lungs in a crash during the Anaheim 2 Supercross event on Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Bogle had taken the holeshot in his 450SX heat race and was leading the field when the incident occurred.

After the incident, Bogle reports that he was having trouble breathing, so he went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a couple of bruised lungs as well as “some other minor stuff.

“Not sure on recovery yet but wanted to give an update,” Bogle added.

Like Bogle, Monster Energy Supercross rider Ken Roczen also used Instagram to provide his followers with an injury update on Monday.