JR Todd hopes to take second step up in Funny Car

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals could provide the perfect opportunity for teams to rival Don Schumacher Racing this weekend.

DSR has had an incredible start to the 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Season, with its drivers winning all five of the opening rounds in Top Fuel and four of the opening five in Funny Car.

However, for racers such as Kalitta Motorsports Funny Car driver JR Todd, this weekend’s unique event at zMAX Dragway could help turn things around.

Todd is currently the track record holder at zMAX Dragway with a 3.713 second ET… over in Top Fuel.

The 35-year-old Indiana native switched from the Top Fuel to Funny Car ranks over the off-season and has spent the last few rounds just getting acclimated to the car and competition. He has still yet to race all of the other big-hitters in the class.

This weekend, Todd says he can finally start targeting his weak points.

“I’ve gotten myself where I need to be,” explained Todd. “[I’m] comfortable in the car seat-wise and with the throttle pedal and all that, so now it’s time to start focusing on things like reaction time on race day and keeping it straight in the groove.”

Todd notes that qualifying is one thing that has been eluding him in the past few rounds. While he qualified No. 1 here in the Spring of 2015 and the Fall of 2014, if Todd struggles again in qualifying here it may not necessarily be game over.

“This is kind of the oddball race where honestly it really doesn’t matter where you qualify because you’re racing three other cars and you’ve just to get there ahead of two of the other cars,” noted Todd. However, he is still set on moving himself up the qualifying ladder.

“We’ve been struggling with qualifying this year and getting bad draws on race day so we need to come out swinging in qualifying and take advantage of getting higher up on the ladder.”

Todd wasn’t the only Kalitta Motorsport driver to make a big change during the off-season, as Shawn Langdon also arrived at the team after a switch from Don Schumacher Racing. Likewise, Langdon is also just coming to grips with his team.

“I guess the newness of everything is just trying to get a routine built up,” explained Langdon. “Once you get a routine built up, mostly all of the other stuff is pretty simple – the day-to-day stuff from team to team is all the same, it’s just dealing with different people.”

While it’s hard to argue that NHRA has some of the most competitive racing on Earth, Don Schumacher Racing’s dominance has started to get to a few fans, and the drivers are all-too-aware of it.

“People don’t like seeing JFR cars win all the time or DSR cars win all the time,” admits Don Schumacher Racing driver Leah Pritchett, who was won three out of the opening five NHRA Top Fuel races this year. “But we’re going to keep winning, and we win because we deserve to win. I don’t like seeing that ‘I’m so tired of seeing DSR cars win,’ well, what’s the fix? More cars?

“More cars means you have to have more money which means the sport needs to be worth more which is what we’re trying to do, and that’s the message I want to portray – what we’re doing isn’t just for ourselves, and just for our team, it’s for the greater good of the sport and I want people to get that because I want us to have 30-car fields.”

While the NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car fields may not be at 30 cars just yet, JR Todd adds that he’s still enjoying the ride as he gets set to go four-wide in his Kalitta Motorsports Funny Car this weekend.

“If I were to get into a [Top Fuel] dragster tomorrow, I just feel that I would have trouble keeping the thing straight,” explained Todd. “As much you’re driving a Funny Car compared to a dragster, I mean you’re working the steering wheel to where I would probably look like a rookie in a dragster.

“All along I said I had interest in driving a Funny Car if the right opportunity came about. This opportunity came up and I’m living the dream and I’m definitely not going to give it up. You’re going to have to kick me out of the seat.”

Coverage of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.