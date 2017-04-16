Jose Maria Lopez transferred to hospital after WEC crash

Jose Maria Lopez has been transferred to a local hospital following his heavy impact in Sunday’s FIA World Endurance Championship season-opening Six Hours of Silverstone.

The three-time WTCC champion, in his LMP1 debut, lost control of the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid in damp conditions at Copse, slamming heavily into the barriers.

While Lopez managed to limp the car back to the pits, where it remains undergoing repairs, the Argentine has been evaluated at the trackside medical center and transferred to a local hospital for precautionary scans, per a Toyota spokesperson.

It’s still unclear if the No. 7 Toyota will rejoin the race, with less than 90 minutes remaining.