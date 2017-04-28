John Force Racing working on second Top Fuel car

John Force Racing is working on plans to field a second NHRA Top Fuel car.

Speaking to the press at zMAX Dragway on Friday, John Force stated that “I want to build another team. I want two dragsters. I just can’t get the money to get there but I’ve got a deal cooking.

“If I had the money you’d see it tomorrow… I’m not yet there, I’ve been on working on a deal for a year.

“You need a team car to share stuff.”

John Force Racing currently fields three cars in the NHRA Funny Car class for John Force, Courtney Force and Robert Hight but only one in the NHRA Top Fuel class for Brittany Force.

Brittany Force, racing on her own in Top Fuel, hasn’t had a brilliant start to the 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, but she still sits a solid sixth in the points after five rounds.

However, JFR has built a new car for Brittany that they hope should help her get back into the winner’s circle in Atlanta. “That’s what she needs to get back in the game,” explained John.

Coverage of final eliminations for this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.