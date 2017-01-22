John Force Racing and F1 stars attend Anaheim 2 Supercross

Saturday night’s Monster Energy Supercross event from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California was full of racing stars on and off the track.

While all the eyes were on Ryan Dungey, who held on to win his first race of the season while championship leader Ken Roczen crashed out, big names from NHRA and Formula One were also in attendance.

Sixteen-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and his daughter and Top Fuel competitor Brittany Force were both on hand at the event, and got to meet up with Yamaha teammates Chad Reed and Cooper Webb, as well as the father and children of singer Britney Spears. FOX Sports reporters Jenny Taft and Ralph Sheheen also caught up with the Force family to get their thoughts on the night’s event.

Me and Brittany with Cooper Webb at the Supercross race anybody know how to tweet him? pic.twitter.com/GUyzwVFsIV — John Force (@JohnForce_FC) January 22, 2017

Additionally, Formula One drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Marcus Ericsson were also on hand. While Red Bull Racing driver Ricciardo has attended Supercross events in the past, it was the first for the Sauber driver who met up with American motorcycle speedway rider Greg Hancock during the night.

Getting to do track walk was sweet. Massive respect to all these guys who twist the wrist. #supercross pic.twitter.com/3UIJXHUQ0Q — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) January 22, 2017

Straya mate 🇦🇺 A photo posted by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

The Monster Energy Supercross riders now head to Glendale for their fourth round of the season, which will be shown LIVE beginning at 9 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.