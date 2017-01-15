Jeremy Martin admits he was ‘lucky’ to race on after qualifying crash

Honda rider Jeremy Martin admits he was lucky not only to walk away, but race on, following a bizarre crash during qualifying for last night’s Monster Energy Supercross event at Petco Park in San Diego.

The 250SX West rider lost control when he came up short off of a jump during qualifying on Saturday. Martin was thrown over the handlebars and was saved from serious impact by a couple of tuff blocks, which tossed him back up onto his feet as he cartwheeled onto another section of the track.

Martin was able to remount his motorcycle and continue with his qualifying lap.

Martin finished seventh in the 250SX Main Event later that night, but he’ll be the first to admit that he was lucky:

I’m one very lucky guy to be able to walk away from this crash and continue to race the night show. The man up above was looking out for me yesterday big time! First two rounds have been tough on me but I have a lot to be thankful for and I can’t wait to get better and race in 6 days again at A2! Big thank you to everyone that helps me do what I love and all my JM6 fans!! #lucky #ridered A video posted by Jeremy Martin (@jeremymartin6) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Martin sits sixth in the standings following the second round of the 250SX West season. The riders will be back in action again this weekend at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the third round of the season.