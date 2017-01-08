James Stewart reassures his fans he’ll be back on the grid soon

While the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season got off to a solid start Saturday night with Ken Roczen bringing home the 450SX win ahead of Ryan Dungey, there were some notable absentees from the event.

Neither Stewart brother – James nor Malcolm – was on the grid, while Jake Weimer was substituting for Justin Barcia who will be out for the next few rounds with a wrist injury.

James, a two-time Supercross champion, lost his ride when Yoshimura Suzuki was folded into the RCH team following the 2016 season. He has since been unable to land a new ride.

Likewise, Malcolm Stewart found himself without a factory ride ahead of the 2017 season despite the fact that he took the 250SX East title last year.

Shortly before the bikes hit the dirt in Anaheim on Saturday, James took to Instagram to provide all of his fans with an update. Stating that “we’re doing it on our own,” he reassures that he and his sponsors are working to be back on the grid soon. “Wasn’t until last week that I actually had a final plan to go at it this way,” he adds.

Here’s James Stewart’s full post:

The Monster Energy Supercross riders will be back in action for Military Appreciation Night from Petco Park in San Diego this Saturday, with live coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.