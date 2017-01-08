James Stewart reassures his fans he’ll be back on the grid soon
While the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season got off to a solid start Saturday night with Ken Roczen bringing home the 450SX win ahead of Ryan Dungey, there were some notable absentees from the event.
Neither Stewart brother – James nor Malcolm – was on the grid, while Jake Weimer was substituting for Justin Barcia who will be out for the next few rounds with a wrist injury.
James, a two-time Supercross champion, lost his ride when Yoshimura Suzuki was folded into the RCH team following the 2016 season. He has since been unable to land a new ride.
Likewise, Malcolm Stewart found himself without a factory ride ahead of the 2017 season despite the fact that he took the 250SX East title last year.
Shortly before the bikes hit the dirt in Anaheim on Saturday, James took to Instagram to provide all of his fans with an update. Stating that “we’re doing it on our own,” he reassures that he and his sponsors are working to be back on the grid soon. “Wasn’t until last week that I actually had a final plan to go at it this way,” he adds.
Here’s James Stewart’s full post:
It’s been 16 years since a Saturday night in Jan came and i wasn’t in a stadium doing what I love. But all I can say is it won’t last for long!!! Truly can’t tell ya how much I’m looking forward to returning doing it my way. After months of trying to make things happen, i realize that no matter what I would do, it wasn’t going to work. You keep doing the samething then it’s no one else fault besides your own no matter who’s doing it to ya. So we’re doing it on our own👊🏾 To all that supported me… I’ll see you soon. Too all that didn’t… I’ll see you soon. Wanna thank all my sponsors that are supporting me thru this adventure @redbull @gopro @oakley @dcshoes @sevenmx_ @bell_powersports. And most importantly, I wanna thank my fans for being Ultra Patient with me thru all of this. Wasn’t until last week that I actually had a final plan to go at it this way. For those that tried to break me. Sorry… but you can’t get rid of me that easy. Not quite done yet!👊🏾
The Monster Energy Supercross riders will be back in action for Military Appreciation Night from Petco Park in San Diego this Saturday, with live coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.