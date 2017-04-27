Italian motorcycle racer killed in road racing crash

Italian motorcycle racer Dario Cecconi has succumbed to injuries following a crash at the Tandragee 100 road races in Northern Ireland last weekend.

The 38-year-old was competing in his sixth appearance at the event when he suffered a crash on the final lap of the Senior Support race. He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital with critical injuries following the crash, reported the BBC.

Event organizers released the statement of his passing on Tuesday, three days following the incident:

“The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd deeply regrets to announce that Dario Cecconi, a 38-year-old competitor from Italy, who sustained serious injuries after the checkered flag had gone out for the Senior Support Race on Saturday 22nd April 2017, has succumbed to his injuries.

“Dario was a much loved competitor, who called the Tandragee 100 his ‘home,’ did much to promote the Tandragee 100 across Europe and even had a tattoo of the Tandragee 100 course on his arm.

“Dario will be very sadly missed by the club. He was an experienced competitor who had competed in a number of Irish road races – this year being his sixth year at Tandragee.

“The officials and the club extend their sympathy to Dario’s family and partner at this saddest of times.”