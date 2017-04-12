IndyCar tests at reconfigured Texas test minus some Hondas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Simon Pagenaud and IndyCar drivers have run their first laps on the repaved and reconfigured Texas oval.

Pagenaud says the Texas Motor Speedway track is a different layout with the banking reduced in Turns 1 and 2 that were also widened from 60 to 80 feet. He says the bumps are gone and the turning radius into the first turn has definitely changed.

More than 1,100 laps were completed before lunch by 13 cars on the 1 1/2-mile track where the series races June 10.

The Texas test was supposed to be a full-field open test with 22 cars. But points leader Sebastien Bourdais and several Honda cars were held out as a precaution because their engines had higher mileage on them.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda and IndyCar had agreed for the team’s No. 5 to use a manufacturer spec engine, with James Hinchcliffe and Mikhail Aleshin sharing time in the car. But the car was parked after one lap when Chevrolet made an official complaint based on a series rule that doesn’t allow for spec engines in open tests.

