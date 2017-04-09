James Hinchcliffe wins for the first time since his near-fatal crash

James Hinchcliffe won Sunday’s running of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in California ahead of Sebastien Bourdais and Josef Newgarden.

This was Hinchcliffe’s first win since his near-fatal crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2015.

Helio Castroneves led the field to the green flag for the first of 85 laps but did not lead into the first turn. The Team Penske driver got a poor start and so it was Scott Dixon who went on to head the field.

The first Full Course Yellow of the race flew before the first lap had even completed when Will Power and Charlie Kimball tangled in Turn 4. Power pitted for repairs while Kimball was out.

Dixon led the field back to green on Lap 5 and committed to the three-stop strategy, pitting early on. Several drivers opted to stay out until around Lap 30 and commit to a two-stop strategy, led by Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay. The drivers on the two-stop strategy would have to think about fuel-conservation.

Hunter-Reay led Alexander Rossi – who was also on the two-stop strategy – into the pits on Lap 57. James Hinchcliffe – also on a two-stopper – was critically able to make it one lap longer before pitting and he was able to leapfrog Hunter-Reay and Rossi during the round of stops.

Meanwhile for the three-stoppers, Dixon was leap-frogged in the pits by Josef Newgarden.

As soon as the last stops were complete, the second Full Course Yellow of the race flew as Rossi came to a stop on the front straight.

Hinchcliffe led Hunter-Reay, Bourdais, Newgarden and Dixon under the pace car, with Hunter-Reay being the only one in the top five on the harder tires. Lapped traffic restarted between the lapped cars, which reduced the amount of on-track passing in the final 16-lap shootout.

However, the closing laps weren’t without drama as Mikhail Aleshin got into the back of Tony Kanaan, and the Brazilian had to limp back to the pits with a left-rear puncture.

With six laps to go, the final Full Course Yellow flew when Hunter-Reay coasted to a halt. His teammates Marco Andretti, Takuma Sato and Rossi had likewise slowed or broke down during the race.

This led to a three-lap shootout to the end, but Hinchcliffe was able to get a good restart and hold off Bourdais and Newgarden for the win.

Unofficial race results:

1. James Hinchcliffe

2. Sebastien Bourdais

3. Josef Newgarden

4. Scott Dixon

5. Simon Pagenaud

6. Ed Jones

7. Carlos Munoz

8. Spencer Pigot

9. Helio Castroneves

10. Graham Rahal

11. Mikhail Aleshin

12. JR Hildebrand

13. Will Power

14. Max Chilton

15. Tony Kanaan

16. Conor Daly

17. Ryan Hunter-Reay – DNF

18. Takuma Sato – DNF

19. Alexander Rossi – DNF

20. Marco Andretti – DNF

21. Charlie Kimball – DNF