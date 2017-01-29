IMSA Twitter account goes full Star Wars-mode overnight for the Rolex 24

Night time is the right time for racing, but unfortunately Saturday night Mother Nature had other plans.

A lot of the overnight hours for the Rolex 24 at Daytona were run behind the Safety Car as heavy rains led to visibility problems for the drivers and large puddles on the track.

However, IMSA, the sanctioning body of the WeatherTech SportsCar Series, still knew how to keep its fans entertained, by going full Star Wars-mode to provide its followers with in-race updates during the overnight hours.

Let the overnight party begin! 15 hours left in the #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/TjX1kvN7e6 — IMSA (@IMSA) January 29, 2017

The No. 22 Nissan DPi has returned to the race. The Force is strong with this one. #Rolex24 #RolexAfterDark — IMSA (@IMSA) January 29, 2017

Pits are closed. Full-course yellow. Rain is falling hard. The Emperor must inspect the track #Rolex24 #RolexAfterDark — IMSA (@IMSA) January 29, 2017

We have restarted with a little more than 10 hours left. #Rolex24 #RolexAfterDark pic.twitter.com/TTxiNMsDat — IMSA (@IMSA) January 29, 2017

Nicely done, IMSA.