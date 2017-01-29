IMSA Twitter account goes full Star Wars-mode overnight for the Rolex 24

The IMSA Twitter account went full Star Wars-mode overnight to keep the fans entertained during some lengthy Full Course Yellow periods. (Photo: Alastair Staley/LAT Photographic)
LAT Photographic

Night time is the right time for racing, but unfortunately Saturday night Mother Nature had other plans.

A lot of the overnight hours for the Rolex 24 at Daytona were run behind the Safety Car as heavy rains led to visibility problems for the drivers and large puddles on the track.

However, IMSA, the sanctioning body of the WeatherTech SportsCar Series, still knew how to keep its fans entertained, by going full Star Wars-mode to provide its followers with in-race updates during the overnight hours.

Nicely done, IMSA.