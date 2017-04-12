IMSA driver placed on probation for GTLM race-deciding hairpin pile-up

Robert Alon has been placed on a three-race probation by IMSA following Saturday’s Bubba Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, the sanctioning body announced on Tuesday.

Alon, the driver of the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 was determined to have violated Rule 30.6 (unjustifiable risk) when he made a three-wide move into the hairpin on the final lap of the 100-minute race.

The incident not only took out the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 and No. 86 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 but also affected the outcome of the race in GT Le Mans, which saw Tommy Milner sneak by Corvette Racing teammate Antonio Garcia, who was boxed in, for class victory.

Alon’s probationary period will run through the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen in July.