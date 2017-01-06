Here’s how much fun you can have with a 100-mph RC car and a camera

The Internet is a wonderful learning tool.

Back in the 20th century, whenever you thought, “hmm, if someone tried this, what would happen?” you’d most likely have to try it yourself to find out.

But nowadays we have YouTube.

So, if you’ve ever wondered, “what would it look like if I drove my RC car through fire or crashed it head on into another 100-mph Traxxas RC car?” you can now simply go to YouTube and watch The Slow Mo Guys show you without risking damaging your own personal car.

Warning: Smashing it head-on into another RC car doesn’t work out too well.