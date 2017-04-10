Speeder caught doing 158 mph in Hellcat regrets nothing

Christopher Garza was arrested, had his $65,000 car impounded, spent a few hours in jail and will soon be going to court, but says it was all worth it.

The 30-year-old Chicago resident was taking his friend out for a spin in his 707 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car when he tore through a speed trap on the Indiana Toll Road outside Gary at 158 mph, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“Obviously, what I did was very dumb,” Garza said.

The incident happened at 1:31 a.m. on March 7, and the state trooper that spotted him says Garza immediately started to slow down when he saw the patrol car.

HELLCAT-POWERED JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK IS THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL SUV

After getting pulled over, Garza said that his friend was a wounded vet that had just returned home and was going through some rough times, so he was trying to cheer him up and figured an empty road would be a safe place for a high speed run.

“Really, I was just kind of getting my buddy’s mind off of reality for a little bit,” Garza said.

Despite his reason for speeding, Garza was booked and is currently out on bail awaiting trial, but says he has no regrets because his buddy had a great time.

“I’ll deal with the consequences,” Garza said.

Article originally on FoxNews.com