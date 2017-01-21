Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson recovering from injury

Veteran Monster Jam driver Dennis Anderson was injured last weekend during a freestyle run in Tampa, Florida.

The 56-year-old North Carolina native was competing at Raymond James stadium when the incident occurred. He attempted a backflip but, instead of having the truck come back down on its wheels, it stalled mid-air and slammed back down on the ground on its roof.

“Medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation,” read a statement from Feld Entertainment. “No further updates are available at this time.”

However, Anderson’s son Adam, who also competes in the series, has been providing his followers on social media with medical updates, the latest of which read: “Dad’s been at this for a long time had his fair share of ups and downs. There’s one thing that’s for certain he’s never been stopped before. He’s up and moving just gonna have to take it easy for a little while. Can’t wait for him to get home and watch my wild children. Can’t keep him down it’s like he’s half man half machine.”

Carl Van Horn will replace Anderson in the driver’s seat at this weekend’s event in Orlando.