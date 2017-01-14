GoPro: Here’s what it’s like to win a Supercross race

GoPro has offered us an awesome perspective of what it’s like to win a Monster Energy Supercross race.

During the 250SX Main Event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, KTM Shane McElrath raced with a GoPro HERO5 camera attached to his helmet en route to his first career win.

Watch the first two laps and the final moments of McElrath’s race above, and catch him in action again at 10 p.m. ET Saturday night from Petco Park in San Diego LIVE on FS1.

Prefer to see what it’s like onboard a 450SX motorcycle? GoPro Motorsports has also shared onboard videos from Cole Seely, Davi Millsaps and 250SX rider Mitchell Oldenburg’s onboards from last weekend: