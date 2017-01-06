Formula E hits Las Vegas for biggest prize in eSports racing history

Formula E is hitting Las Vegas this week – in more ways than one – for the inaugural Visa Vegas eRace.

Earlier this week, an all-electric convoy took to The Strip, with Sam Bird in a Formula E car, Antonio Felix da Costa in the BMW i8 Qualcomm Safety Car and Mitch Evans in the new Jaguar I-PACE concept to promote this weekend’s eRace.

The race, however, will not feature the cars in their physical form, but instead will pit the 20 Formula E racers up against 10 sim racers in a virtual world, with a $1 million pool making it the richest race in eSports racing history.

The battleground will be a 3.1-mile, 20-turn circuit designed around the streets of Sin City. A cool $200,000 will be awarded to the event winner.

The race will be broadcast live at www.twitch.tv and on the FIA Formula E website and app, with Jack Nicholls and Dario Franchitti providing commentary.

All times ET:

Friday, Jan. 6

11:40 p.m. – Free Practice 1

Saturday, Jan. 7

9 a.m. – Free Practice 2

1.25 p.m. – Qualifying

3.25 p.m. – Qualifying race (14 laps)

4 p.m. – Race (28 laps)