BMW to join Formula E as its own manufacturer in 2018

BMW will join the FIA Formula E Championship as its own manufacturer beginning with the 2018-2019 season.

The German automobile manufacturer already partners the Andretti Formula E Team in the sport but, on Monday, the company announced that it has officially registered its own team with Formula E. The registration has been approved by the FIA.

The 2018-2019 season will be the first time that the Formula E series will be ran with cars that can go the full race distance on one battery. Spark Racing Technology has designed a new futuristic-looking chassis for all of the teams to accommodate the subsequent changes entering the sport’s fifth season.

“Since its inaugural season, Formula E has enjoyed rapid development and is now regarded as a high-level racing series,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “BMW i has contributed actively as Official Vehicle Partner from the word go and has left its mark on the series. Other manufacturers have now followed suit. Everyone involved is delighted to be taking steps to get involved on the sporting and technological side of Formula E. Planning is underway to compete with a works team in season 5. This required our registration as a manufacturer. This was completed by the required deadline.”

The BMW i has been the Official Vehicle Partner of the FIA Formula E Championship from the beginning, with the BMW i8 Safety Car, the BMW i3 Medical Car, the BMW i3 Race Director Car and the BMW X5 xDrive40e Rescue Car all serving their roles during the series.

