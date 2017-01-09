Former Haas F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez switches to Formula E

Former Haas F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez is switching to Formula E.

While there is still a bit to be decided in the F1 silly season, it had become apparent for the Mexican driver that things weren’t looking good for him to be back on the F1 grid in 2017, having lost his seat at Haas to Kevin Magnussen.

Therefore, on Monday, Gutierrez announced his move to the all-electric open-wheel series at a press conference in Mexico City, which was also attended by Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and the mayor of Mexico City, Miguel Angel Mancera Espinosa.

The 25-year-old driver will be behind the wheel for the Mexican ePrix in April and will be targeting a full-time seat for the 2017-2018 season, although it has yet to be officially confirmed which team he will be racing for.