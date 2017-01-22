Ford unveils the 2018 Mustang convertible

A great American tradition took place on Friday.

Ford unveiled a new convertible Mustang.

It shares the same updated style as the 2018 Mustang coupe introduced a few days earlier, with redesigned bodywork up front and updated taillights at the rear.

Four fun facts about the 2018 Ford Mustang

Along with the look, the convertible gets all of the performance and technology improvements as the coupe, including more a more powerful engine lineup, 10-speed automatic transmission, computer-controlled suspension, full digital instrument cluster, and automatic emergency braking system.

As with the coupe, there’s no word on pricing yet, but both new Mustangs go on sale this fall.

Article originally on FoxNews.com