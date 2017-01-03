Ford plans to build hybrid F-150s and Mustangs

Ford Motor Co. is making a bold move towards electric power, announcing on Tuesday that it will build “13 new global electrified vehicles” in the next five years, including an

F-150 Hybrid pickup truck, Mustang Hybrid and Transit Custom plug-in hybrid.

The automaker will also launch a fully electric SUV with an estimated range of at least 300 miles.

Plans call for Ford to invest $700 million and add 700 direct new jobs at its Flat Rock (Michigan) Assembly Plant, which will build “high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles – plus the iconic Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental,” the automaker said.

Interestingly, Ford is also canceling construction of a planned $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

All told, Ford said it will invest $4.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2020.

“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”

Ford provided details on seven of the 13 new vehicles it will build by 2021:

— A hybrid version of the best-selling F-150 pickup will be available by 2020 and “will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator.”

— The Mustang Hybrid “will deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque” when it debuts in 2020.

— An as-yet-unnamed all-new fully electric small SUV will debut by 2020, and will engineered to deliver an estimated range of at least 300 miles.

— By 2021, Ford will offer a “high-volume autonomous vehicle designed for commercial ride hailing or ride sharing, starting in North America.”

— In 2019, Ford will introduce a Transit Custom plug-in hybrid in Europe.

— Also planned are two new, pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles.