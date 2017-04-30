Five cars involved in opening-lap wreck in IndyCar race at Phoenix

The yellow flew on the opening lap of Saturday’s Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix for a multi-car incident.

The rear end of Mikhail Aleshin’s No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda stepped out in Turn 1 and he slid up into points leader Sebastien Bourdais.

Max Chilton, Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti were also involved in the ensuing incident, and Ryan Hunter-Reay suffered a puncture.

Fortunately, all of the drivers were able to walk away from the incident and were checked and released from the infield care center.

The race continued under the yellow flag with pole-sitter Helio Castroneves leading the field around the track.