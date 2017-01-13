Fifteen limited edition Sebring Cobras to debut at Scottsdale

Fifteen limited edition Sebring Cobras will be debuted at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday by Shelby American and Superformance, the leading manufacturer of 1960s era continuation sports cars.

The turn-key Cobras are configured the exact same way they were for the 12 hours of Sebring back in 1963 and 1964 and will be sold for race application. Each Cobra will be made available in the livery of one of four former race drivers: Ken Miles, Dan Gurney, Allen Grant and Dave MacDonald.

In order to get them as exact as possible to the originals, the engineers examined the differences between each of the original cars and consulted Grant, as well as MacDonald’s son Rich and his two personal mechanics.

A matching commemorative Baume & Mercier watch will come with each Cobra.

“We’re very excited to partner with Shelby and Baume-Mercier for the release of the special edition Sebring Cobra Roadster and matching watch,” said Superformance CEO Lance Stander. “The Sebring Cobras are extremely unique and we can’t think of a better way to commemorate Carroll and the iconic Shelby American team drivers.”

While other powertrain options are available, the recommended power source is a period-correct 289cid cast iron block and heads making 435hp.

Visit www.Superformance.com or www.Shelby.com for more information or to place an order on one of the limited edition Cobras.