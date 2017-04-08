FIA confident that weather won’t halt Chinese GP

The FIA is confident that Sunday’s Chinese GP will not be threatened by the poor visibility conditions that put a stop to Friday’s practice running.

There was little track action as the medical helicopter was unable to land the designated hospital in Shanghai, some 23 miles from the track.

The FIA’s own regulations allow transfer by road, but with a time limit. Appendix H of the International Sporting Code says an ambulance can be used for a transfer to hospital provided “that it can be reached in approximately 20 minutes (except for serious burns), regardless of the weather and road traffic conditions (except in a case of force majeure). If these conditions are not satisfied, the timed session must be interrupted.”

The specified transfer time could not be guaranteed on Friday, but the FIA has now arranged for a police escort in order to speed up the journey.

In addition, a second hospital is available just three miles from the track which has facilities for most circumstances, but does not have the neurological department that the main designated hospital has. However, arrangements are being made to transfer the necessary equipment.

The current weather forecast suggests that in any case there won’t be issues with the helicopter, as higher winds are likely to reduce the likelihood of low-lying cloud.