Fernando Alonso fails to start the Russian GP

McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso failed to even make it to the start of the Russian GP at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia.

The Spanish driver reported to his team that he was having problems with the charge on his car during the formation lap after qualifying 15th.

Alonso brought his car to a halt on course at the end of the formation lap, forcing the rest of the field to run another formation lap before the start of the race.

Alonso has yet to make it to the finish of a Grand Prix in 2017.