Fans sound off on last-lap pass at East Rutherford Supercross

Everyone watching Saturday night’s East Rutherford Supercross at MetLife Stadium had an opinion on the last-lap pass for the win during the 450SX Main Event.

Marvin Musquin started the final lap in first position on his Red Bull KTM, but his teammate Ryan Dungey – who is fighting Eli Tomac for the championship – was behind him in second position.

On the last lap, Musquin appeared to let Dungey by for the win and three extra points, although Musquin insisted after the race that he had made a mistake.

We ran a poll on our Twitter account, and it was obvious what fans thought caused the pass:

POLL: Do you believe Marvin Musquin intentionally let Ryan Dungey by on the last lap of the East Rutherford Supercross? — SPEED (@SPEED) April 30, 2017

Additionally, FOX Sports’ host of the East Rutherford Supercross – Jamie Little – noted that fans at the stadium sounded like they were not too pleased with the move:

A lot of boos for Musquin & Dungey after that pass for the win. Was it team orders? Or was it an honest mistake? #sxonfox — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) April 30, 2017

According to racing legends Ricky Carmichael and Juan Pablo Montoya, it was pretty clear-cut what had happened too:

That was a good business decision by Musquin. 😂😂😂 — Ricky Carmichael (@RickyCarmichael) April 30, 2017

Dungey now holds a nine-point lead over Tomac heading into the season finale.

