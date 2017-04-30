Fans sound off on last-lap pass at East Rutherford Supercross

Samuel Reiman

Everyone watching Saturday night’s East Rutherford Supercross at MetLife Stadium had an opinion on the last-lap pass for the win during the 450SX Main Event.

Marvin Musquin started the final lap in first position on his Red Bull KTM, but his teammate Ryan Dungey – who is fighting Eli Tomac for the championship – was behind him in second position.

On the last lap, Musquin appeared to let Dungey by for the win and three extra points, although Musquin insisted after the race that he had made a mistake.

We ran a poll on our Twitter account, and it was obvious what fans thought caused the pass:

Additionally, FOX Sports’ host of the East Rutherford Supercross – Jamie Little – noted that fans at the stadium sounded like they were not too pleased with the move:

According to racing legends Ricky Carmichael and Juan Pablo Montoya, it was pretty clear-cut what had happened too:

Dungey now holds a nine-point lead over Tomac heading into the season finale.

Click HERE for the full race recap