Returning Wehrlein confident that fitness issues are behind him

Pascal Wehrlein is confident that his fitness issues are behind him, and he won’t have any problems on his return to the cockpit in Bahrain this weekend.

Wehrlein withdrew from the Melbourne event after Friday practice, and later it was agreed with Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff that he would also miss China while getting back to full fitness. The full extent of his injuries – and the fact that he was immobile for four weeks after his accident at the Race of Champions in January – has only recently come to light.

“I fractured three vertebrae, in the thoracic spine,” he explained Thursday. “I compressed quite a few, but three of them were fractured. Medical wise, everything is good, it’s just the muscles around, they went away, if you can’t do sports for a few weeks, but they are rebuilding quite quickly as well. I’m quite positive.

“I couldn’t move for quite a long time, and of course I was restricted a lot in my training. I lost a lot of muscle, so that was the main focus, to rebuild those muscles.

“I know where I was in Melbourne and in Barcelona, and I know what weights I could do there, and I know how fit I was there. And also compared to last year. I have quite a good feeling now, where I am today. It gives me a good reference.

“I’m feeling definitely a lot better, so no comparison to Melbourne. I’m now back to where I should be to drive the car properly, and it’s good.”

He is confident that there will be no issues this weekend: “It’s my first race this year, and normally the more races you do, the easier it gets. But otherwise I think I will be fine in the car. No pain, that’s the most important thing. The track is also quite flat, not many bumps. It’s just a bit hot, but otherwise it’s OK.”

Some of his fellow drivers and other paddock insiders suggested that a driver should try to compete at all costs, and that driving the car would be the best way of keeping fit.

“I don’t care too much what the others said, because they didn’t know my situation. And they were commenting on my situation. I think for me it was the right decision, and it was felt together with Monisha and with Toto. What the others drivers think, it’s their opinion.

“If you don’t know which injury someone had, you shouldn’t criticize him. It’s quite simple, you know. The injury wasn’t something too serious, because I’m fine now, but if it was just some muscle pain, or anything else, do you think that Sauber or Mercedes would accept for me to not drive? Some negative comments I heard. I don’t mind too much.”

