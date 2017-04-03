Jos Verstappen arrested after nightclub brawl

Max Verstappen’s father was taken into police custody following a nightclub brawl, reports in the Dutch media claim.

De Limburger newspaper said former F1 driver Jos Verstappen suffered facial injuries in the fight, with club staff in Roermond ordering those fighting to leave.

“A man with significant injuries refused,” the Dutch broadcaster 1Limburg quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Algemeen Dagblad, another Dutch newspaper, quoted Verstappen’s lawyer as saying the 45-year-old was the one who was attacked.

“He was waiting to be picked up. If you are a victim, why do you have to leave?” the lawyer said, referring to Verstappen’s arrest.

De Limburger said Verstappen, who last year was involved in an altercation with his own father, said police confirmed he suffered a black eye and facial wound.

A police spokesman was quoted as saying it was expected the former Benetton and Minardi driver would spend the night in jail.

