Kevin Magnussen believes 2017 Haas F1 car has potential

Kevin Magnussen scored his first points with his new team Haas after a solid performance from 12th on the grid in China, noting that he was able to push throughout the race.

Magnussen credited the way his Haas chassis looked after its front tires for his run to eighth place.

“I had quite hard contact on the second lap or so,” he said. “I kept it together and was still able to push through the whole race. I think the key was to look after the front tire, the front left, and the car was good in terms of looking after that and still having enough grip to still push.

“I think the team did a good call to send me out on supersofts after the inter tires, just to get the heat into the tires quickly and push in the first few laps. So a great job from the team, and I had fun out there as well. I can’t wait for the next one.”

Magnussen believes that the car has strong potential: “The car is a very good baseline. Our challenge is to get the most out of it every time, because we are a small team. We have a huge amount of talent in the team, but we need to react quickly, and in certain situations it can be difficult when you are a small team. But as I said the baseline is there, we just need to get up to speed and come home every time.”

When is the next race?