Frustrated Verstappen to start 17th for potentially wet Chinese GP

Max Verstappen will start a lowly 17th in the Chinese GP – and the Dutchman must now rely on the expected rain to give him a helping hand on Sunday.

Engine issues meant that the Red Bull driver was stuck in 19th in Q1, and was unable to progress. He was fortunate to then gain two places when grid penalties were applied to Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer, but he still faces an uphill battle come the race.

“There was something misfiring in the engine which meant we were down on power, I tried to do a lap that could at least get me through to Q2 but the issue just wouldn’t let me. The guys will investigate this evening and I’m confident they can resolve it for the race. It is of course very unfortunate but these things happen and we need to move on.”

Verstappen is hoping that the weather will give him a boost: “A bit of rain tomorrow will definitely help us but I think even in the wet it will be tough to challenge Ferrari and Mercedes. We need to concentrate on what we have and do the best we can. I will go home tonight, get some good rest and sleep, then come to the track ready to attack on what will hopefully be a wet track.

“If it is dry tomorrow you lose too much time starting from where I am on the grid. We will see, some good overtakes and exciting racing is what I’m hoping for.”

