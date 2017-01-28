Everything you need to know for the Glendale Supercross

The Monster Energy Supercross riders head to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this Saturday with a new rider sporting the red plate in the 450SX class.

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey now leads the points heading into the fourth round of the season following a hard crash for former points leader Ken Roczen last week at Anaheim, that will keep him off of his HRC Honda for several rounds. Justin Bogle is also out for the Phoenix Supercross following an incident last week.

As opposed to the opening three rounds, weather will not play a factor this week as the University of Phoenix features a domed stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Phoenix Supercross:

Tune-in: 9 p.m. ET – FS1

Race schedule:

9:05 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

9:18 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

9:31 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

9:44 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:06 p.m. ET – 250SX West LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

10:15 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 1 – 4 minutes plus one lap

10:25 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 2 – 4 minutes plus one lap

10:45 p.m. ET – 450SX LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

11:01 p.m. ET – 250SX West Main – 15 minutes plus one lap

11:31 p.m. ET – 450SX Main – 20 minutes plus one lap

Track:

Weather:

While the University of Phoenix features a domed stadium, the weather looks promising for tonight anyhow. 53 degrees under clear skies; no chance of rain (according to weather.com).

2016 race winners:

450SX: Ken Roczen

250SX: Christian Craig

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 69

2. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 62

3. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda – 51

4. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 51

5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 44

6. Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 43

7. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 39

8. Josh Grant, Riverside, Calif., Kawasaki – 37

9. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 36

10. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 36

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 70

2. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 64

3. Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki – 63

4. Martin Davalos, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 54

5. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 47

6. Jimmy Decotis, Peabody, Mass., Honda – 42

7. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 40

8. Tyler Bowers, Danville, Ky., Yamaha – 33

9. Dan Reardon, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha – 32

10. Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 26

11. Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Honda – 26