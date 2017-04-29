Just three points separate Eli Tomac and Ryan Dungey with two rounds left to go in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Who will come out on top heading into the finale? We will all get to find out during prime time hours on FOX this Saturday night as one of most critical races of the season will be shown LIVE on network TV.

A close championship battle is also being fought in the 250SX East class, with Joey Savatgy leading Jordon Smith by just six points.

Here’s everything you need to know for the East Rutherford Supercross:

Tune in: 4:30 p.m. ET – FOX

Replay: 11 p.m. ET – Sunday – FS1

Track: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather: 80 degrees; 15 percent chance of rain (according to weather.com)

2016 podiums:

450SX:

1. Ken Roczen

2. Eli Tomac

3. Cole Seely

250SX:

1. Malcolm Stewart

2. Martin Davalos

3. Jeremy Martin

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 319

2. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 316

3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 270

4. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 228

5. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 211

6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 190

7. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 190

8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki – 167

9. Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Yamaha – 158

10. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 158

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings:

1. Joey Savatgy – 146

2. Jordon Smith – 140

3. Zach Osborne – 134

4. Adam Cianciarulo – 128

5. Dylan Ferrandis – 104

6. Christian Craig – 81

7. Luke Renzland – 70

8. Anthony Rodriguez – 69

9. Mitchell Harrison – 66

10. Kyle Cunningham – 62