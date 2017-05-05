Everything you need to know for Friday’s ARCA race at Talladega

The ARCA Racing Series rolls into Alabama this weekend for the fourth round of the 2017 season.

Austin Theriault, Chad Finley and Dalton Sargeant have already picked up wins this season at Daytona, Nashville and Salem respectively and, while Finley won’t be competing this weekend in Talladega, Theriault and Sargeant will be in the field of 36 drivers hoping to pick up another trophy today.

There is a threat of rain in the area and, in fact, qualifying was rained out Friday morning and so the field is set by owner’s points from 2016. Sargeant will lead the field to green.

Here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s General Tire 200:

Tune-in: 6 p.m. ET – FS1

Green flag: 6:13 p.m. ET

Track: Talladega Superspeedway – 2.66 mile superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

Race length: 76 laps; 202 miles

Weather: There is a 50 percent chance of rain at start time but the chance of rain diminishes later into the evening. 54 degrees.

Defending race winner: Gus Dean (starting 22nd today)

Points:

1. Austin Theriault – 655

2. Dalton Sargeant – 640

2. Kyle Weatherman – 640

4. Shane Lee – 600

5. Bret Holmes – 560

6. Christian Eckes – 420

7. Gus Dean – 415

7. Brad Smith – 415

9. Zane Smith – 410

10. Riley Herbst – 395

Starting order (set by 2016 owner’s points due to rain cancelling qualifying)

1. Dalton Sargeant – No. 77 Big Tine Ford

2. Noah Gragson – No. 55 Musselman’s Big CUP Apple Sauce Toyota

3. Tom Hessert – No. 25 Musslman’s Squeezables Apple Sauce-GO PUCK Toyota

4. Austin Theriault – No. 52 Orlando Longwood Auto Auction Chevrolet

5. Kyle Weatherman – No. 78 St. Charles Glass-Turn One Condos Chevrolet

6. Shane Lee – No. 22 Big Tine Ford

7. Spencer Davis – No. 15 DRIVEN Toyota

8. A.J. Fike – No. 27 MatrixCare-Consonus Healthcare-Liberty Village Chevrolet

9. Ed Pompa – No. 10 Cedar Peaks-Double H Ranch-Clemson Tigers Chevrolet

10. Thomas Praytor – No. 9 DK-LOK Ford

11. Willie Mullins – No. 34 Crow Wing Recycling Ford

12. Eric Caudell – No. 2 Hixson Construction Chevrolet

13. Brad Smith – No. 48 Radon.com Ford

14. Bret Holmes – No. 23 Southern States Bank-Holmes II Excavation Chevrolet

15. Will Kimmel – No. 69 Fass Diesel Fuel Systems Chevrolet

16. Ray Ciccarelli – No. 3 Stealth Belts-UOAA Ford

17. Don Thompson – No. 06 Wayne Peterson Racing Chevrolet

18. Con Nicolopoulos – No. 0 Wayne Peterson Racing Chevrolet

19. Riley Herbst – No. 18 NOS Energy Drink-UFC Gym Toyota

20. Brandon Lynn – No. 88 Remodeez.com Chevrolet

21. Bo LeMastus – No. 42 Crosley Brands-T&T Construction-SO-Glad Prec. Dodge

22. Gus Dean – No. 32 GREE Cooling Products Toyota

23. Justin Haley – No. 28 MDM Motorsports Toyota

24. Mark Thompson – No. 66 Phoenix Air Ford

25. Bobby Gerhart – No. 5 Lucas Oil-MavTV Chevrolet

26. Ricky Sanders – No. 08 Pitboxes.com Ford

27. Caesar Bacarella – No. 80 Alpha Prime-Finney Racing Dodge

28. Leilani Munter – No. 98 VeganPowered.org-WAN Chevrolet

29. Bryan Dauzat – No. 57 O.B. Builders Chevrolet

30. Codie Rohrbaugh – No. 7 Grand County Mulch Dodge

31. Benny Chastain – No. 75 Furniture by Walker-Bob Schacht Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Terry Jones – No. 33 The Fort-BuckTwentyBand.com Toyota

33. Andy Seuss – No. 02 Robert B. Our Co-Cant Paving Chevrolet

34. David LeBeau – No. 37 Norm Hutton Racing Ford

35. Sean Corr – No. 46 Empire Racing Ford

36. Cody Lane – No. 67 Students Survival Dream Academy Chevrolet